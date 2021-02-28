Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $68.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

