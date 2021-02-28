MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 171.6% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 191.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 171.6% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and approximately $428,004.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.28 or 0.00454718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00081578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.98 or 0.00451715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00206958 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,571,705,079 coins and its circulating supply is 2,402,328,975 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.