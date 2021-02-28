Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

MCB stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $50,680.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $731,585. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

