Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $152.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.