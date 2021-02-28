MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Cap of $23.18 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00470763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00069455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00077324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00080347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.53 or 0.00456021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00201073 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

