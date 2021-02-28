Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $650,251.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.43 or 0.00036705 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.63 or 0.00468208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00069381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00081226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00455456 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00200829 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 765,332 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

