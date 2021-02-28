Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $164,211.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for about $546.72 or 0.01200837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00476974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00070587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00078127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00080555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.59 or 0.00453750 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 23,965 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

