Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $42.83 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $321,410.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $42.83 or 0.00091865 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 255,776 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.