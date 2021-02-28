Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) vs. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Financial Analysis

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 1 3.14 Pfizer 0 10 4 0 2.29

Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 118.77%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $39.53, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pfizer.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.90% -54.46% Pfizer 17.85% 24.88% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -4.01 Pfizer $51.75 billion 3.60 $16.27 billion $2.95 11.35

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. The company is also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, and tick-borne encephalitis under the Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 (pediatric/adult), FSME-IMMUN, Nimenrix, and Trumenba brands; biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, and Eucrisa brands; and amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., and Myovant Sciences Ltd.; a licensing agreement with Akcea Therapeutics, Inc; a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC; collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Valneva SE; a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.; collaboration agreement with BioNTech SE; a clinical supply collaboration with Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd; a research collaboration and license agreement with BioInvent International AB; a drug discovery collaboration with Sosei Group Corporation; and collaboration with LianBio. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.