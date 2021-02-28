Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,843 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 180,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 413,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

