Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,712 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

