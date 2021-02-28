Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 248.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $584.50 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.05 and its 200 day moving average is $564.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

