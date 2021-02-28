Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $114.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

