Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,802 shares of company stock worth $5,857,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.