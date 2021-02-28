Mizuho Increases The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $27.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.