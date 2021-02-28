Mizuho Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $86.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of VLO opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,565.14, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

