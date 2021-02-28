Mizuho Lowers Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSXP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of PSXP opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

