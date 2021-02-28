Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Sells $699,017.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $699,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MC stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

