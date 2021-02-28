Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $31,757.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.15 or 0.00477167 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

