Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $55.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

