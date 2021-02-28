Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

