Moreno Evelyn V Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $16.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,468,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.73. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

