Moreno Evelyn V Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,683,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,833,363. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

