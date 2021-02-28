Moreno Evelyn V Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.28. 610,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

