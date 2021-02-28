Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,635 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.97. 5,180,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

