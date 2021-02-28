Morgan Stanley Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $25.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.