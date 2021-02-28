Morgan Stanley Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $99.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.27.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $101.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $140,645,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

