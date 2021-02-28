Morgan Stanley Boosts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $95.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

GL stock opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $100.49.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,104 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

