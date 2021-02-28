Morgan Stanley Boosts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $40.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

SRC opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $82,079,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,086 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

