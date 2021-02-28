Morgan Stanley Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.