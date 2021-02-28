Morgan Stanley Raises NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $64.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $32,304,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 747.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,347,000 after acquiring an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,360,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

