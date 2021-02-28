Morgan Stanley Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $110.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE:WK opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,690. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.