Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NYSE:CFR opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

