Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$10.73 and a 12-month high of C$20.89.

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, Director David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.59, for a total value of C$37,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,325,811.04.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

