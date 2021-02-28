Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 2.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

