Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,886. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $33.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

