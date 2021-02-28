MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. MTBC updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

MTBC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.38. MTBC has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Get MTBC alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,382.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,416 shares in the company, valued at $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,105 shares of company stock worth $846,582. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.