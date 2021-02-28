Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $231.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02), but opened at GBX 220 ($2.87). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 1,839 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.98.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

