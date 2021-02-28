MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. MusclePharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

