National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the January 28th total of 446,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

