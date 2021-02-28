National Bank Financial Comments on Altus Group Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

TSE:AIF opened at C$55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$33.41 and a 1 year high of C$61.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

