National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

NYSE:RBA opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

