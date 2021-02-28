National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

