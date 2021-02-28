National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to $98.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.60.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

