Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in February

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NTXFY stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Natixis has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTXFY. Societe Generale upgraded Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Natixis

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

