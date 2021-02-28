NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of NCR worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

