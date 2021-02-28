Needham & Company LLC Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.