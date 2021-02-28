Needham & Company LLC Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $500.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.50.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $392.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,337,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

