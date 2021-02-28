NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.