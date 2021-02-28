Netlist (NLST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Netlist to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLST. Roth Capital increased their target price on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

